Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3283660SaveSaveApartment interior with wooden table and framed artwork on white wall with white candle on table. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 801 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2336 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 7360 x 4912 px | 300 dpiSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for ChildrenSaveDownloadApartment interior with wooden table and framed artwork on white wall with white candle on table. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMore