Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3283712SaveSaveSun illuminates the branches and their few remaining leaves all covered in frost. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 679 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1981 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5955 x 3370 px | 300 dpiSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for ChildrenSaveDownloadSun illuminates the branches and their few remaining leaves all covered in frost. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMore