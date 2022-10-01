Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3283874SaveSaveA large waterfall streaming from a rocky mountain in Iceland. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3648 x 3648 px | 300 dpiSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for ChildrenSaveDownloadA large waterfall streaming from a rocky mountain in Iceland. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMore