Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3284544SaveSaveA woman holding up a clipboard with a calendar in front of her chest. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5760 x 3840 px | 300 dpiSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for ChildrenSaveDownloadA woman holding up a clipboard with a calendar in front of her chest. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMore