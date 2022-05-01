rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3284627A large patch of lavender flowers with bokeh effect in the background. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsSave

A large patch of lavender flowers with bokeh effect in the background. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

A large patch of lavender flowers with bokeh effect in the background. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More