Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3284692SaveSaveAlmond twig with blossom, flower and person's hand in Spring, Volkspark Prenzlauer Berg. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 909 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3264 x 2472 px | 300 dpiSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for ChildrenSaveDownloadAlmond twig with blossom, flower and person's hand in Spring, Volkspark Prenzlauer Berg. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMore