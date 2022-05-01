rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3284725Close-up of a red rose with its petals and leaves covered in waterdrops. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsSave

Close-up of a red rose with its petals and leaves covered in waterdrops. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Close-up of a red rose with its petals and leaves covered in waterdrops. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More