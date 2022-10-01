Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3284817SaveSaveBlue and white rooftops of classic Greek buildings on the seashore. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 675 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1968 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3920 x 2204 px | 300 dpiSaveDownloadBlue and white rooftops of classic Greek buildings on the seashore. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMore