Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3285051SaveSaveA cottage building with a tile roof and plants in front of it in an old street. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4272 x 2848 px | 300 dpiSaveDownloadA cottage building with a tile roof and plants in front of it in an old street. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMore