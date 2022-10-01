Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3285563SaveSaveA man raising his arms on top of a rock formation while staring out at a Northern Lights beam in Iceland as it appears to shine onto him. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2000 x 3000 px | 300 dpiSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for ChildrenSaveDownloadA man raising his arms on top of a rock formation while staring out at a Northern Lights beam in Iceland as it appears to shine onto him. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMore