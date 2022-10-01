rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3285569Crater Lake with a frozen shoreline of trees under thick gray fog and clouds. Original public domain image from Wikimedia…Save

Crater Lake with a frozen shoreline of trees under thick gray fog and clouds. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Crater Lake with a frozen shoreline of trees under thick gray fog and clouds. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More