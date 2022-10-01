rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3285578The edge of a golden facade with tiles in geometric shapes. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsSave

The edge of a golden facade with tiles in geometric shapes. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

The edge of a golden facade with tiles in geometric shapes. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More