Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3285584SaveSaveGroups of people walking in front of the glass pyramid in the Louvre courtyard in Paris. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 811 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2601 x 1758 px | 300 dpiSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for ChildrenSaveDownloadGroups of people walking in front of the glass pyramid in the Louvre courtyard in Paris. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMore