Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3285644SaveSaveA blue and white glacier with several peaks jutting towards the sky. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 7908 x 5274 px | 300 dpiSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for ChildrenSaveDownloadA blue and white glacier with several peaks jutting towards the sky. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMore