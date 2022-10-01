Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3285683SaveSaveAerial view of Brazil's Rio de Janeiro and its beaches, buildings, and boats on blue waters, with hills and mountains nearby. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 6000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for ChildrenSaveDownloadAerial view of Brazil's Rio de Janeiro and its beaches, buildings, and boats on blue waters, with hills and mountains nearby. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMore