Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3285746SaveSaveA black and white close up shot of a man's hand, with his child's hand in his palm. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 900 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2625 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4554 x 3416 px | 300 dpiSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for ChildrenSaveDownloadA black and white close up shot of a man's hand, with his child's hand in his palm. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMore