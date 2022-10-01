rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3285798Golden temple next to pond in the middle of forest in Kinkaku-ji. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsSave

Golden temple next to pond in the middle of forest in Kinkaku-ji. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Golden temple next to pond in the middle of forest in Kinkaku-ji. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More