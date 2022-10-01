rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3285863Infant's feet being held by a woman's hand with painted and manicured hands resting on a gray blanket. Original public…Save

Infant's feet being held by a woman's hand with painted and manicured hands resting on a gray blanket. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Infant's feet being held by a woman's hand with painted and manicured hands resting on a gray blanket. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More