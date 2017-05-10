Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3285943SaveSaveBlack and red cherries on white bowl. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 864 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2519 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5179 x 3727 px | 300 dpiSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for ChildrenSaveDownloadBlack and red cherries on white bowl. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMore