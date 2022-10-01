Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3286828SaveSaveAn overhead shot of two glasses of red wine next to three plates of pasta with pancetta on a white tablecloth. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 807 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2353 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3840 x 5711 px | 300 dpiSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for ChildrenSaveDownloadAn overhead shot of two glasses of red wine next to three plates of pasta with pancetta on a white tablecloth. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMore