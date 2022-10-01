Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3287858SaveSaveBlack and white shot of black bird sitting on barbed wire fence in Johannesburg. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 798 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2327 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4762 x 3166 px | 300 dpiSay thanks by supporting these good causesWWF SaveDownloadBlack and white shot of black bird sitting on barbed wire fence in Johannesburg. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMore