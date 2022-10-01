rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3289027A river flanked by large rocky formations covered in bright green moss. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsSave

A river flanked by large rocky formations covered in bright green moss. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

A river flanked by large rocky formations covered in bright green moss. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More