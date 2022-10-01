rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3290208Two old buildings constructed together having wooden and glass windows with flowers. Original public domain image from…Save

Two old buildings constructed together having wooden and glass windows with flowers. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Two old buildings constructed together having wooden and glass windows with flowers. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More