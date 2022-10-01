Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3297282SaveSaveHallway with pillars, curved ceilings, and patterns on the floor. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 788 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2298 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 2354 x 3585 px | 300 dpiSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for ChildrenSaveDownloadHallway with pillars, curved ceilings, and patterns on the floor. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMore