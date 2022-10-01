rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3298597Round modern architectural structure in Messeplatz, Basel, Switzerland. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsSave

Round modern architectural structure in Messeplatz, Basel, Switzerland. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Round modern architectural structure in Messeplatz, Basel, Switzerland. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More