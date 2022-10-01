Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3299521SaveSaveCampervan parked next to a standalone building in Dungeness a dawn-or-dusk with a faint moon in the orange-fading-to-blue sky. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 729 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2127 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5147 x 3128 px | 300 dpiSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for ChildrenSaveDownloadCampervan parked next to a standalone building in Dungeness a dawn-or-dusk with a faint moon in the orange-fading-to-blue sky. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMore