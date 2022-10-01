rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3300687Gold religious statue of figure wearing regal halo in heavenly pose, Milan. Original public domain image from Wikimedia…Save

Gold religious statue of figure wearing regal halo in heavenly pose, Milan. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Gold religious statue of figure wearing regal halo in heavenly pose, Milan. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More