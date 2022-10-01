Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3302632SaveSaveGlowing lightbulbs and their filaments in Grand Rapids. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 802 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2339 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5067 x 3386 px | 300 dpiSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for ChildrenSaveDownloadGlowing lightbulbs and their filaments in Grand Rapids. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMore