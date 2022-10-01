Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3302807SaveSaveBlack and white long shot of The Wanaka Tree in New Zealand with cloudy sky. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 709 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2068 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4975 x 2940 px | 300 dpiSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for ChildrenSaveDownloadBlack and white long shot of The Wanaka Tree in New Zealand with cloudy sky. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMore