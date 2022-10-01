Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3303163SaveSaveHead of chestnut horse with its mouth wide open over the back of another horse. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5792 x 8688 px | 300 dpiSay thanks by supporting these good causesWWF SaveDownloadHead of chestnut horse with its mouth wide open over the back of another horse. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMore