Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3304379SaveSaveGolden ear of wheat waving in the wind against a bright sky. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 952 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2777 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5062 x 4016 px | 300 dpiSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for ChildrenSaveDownloadGolden ear of wheat waving in the wind against a bright sky. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMore