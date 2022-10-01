Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3304558SaveSaveAn evergreen forest with moss covering everything from tree trunks to fallen logs on the ground. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4000 x 6000 px | 300 dpiSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for ChildrenSaveDownloadAn evergreen forest with moss covering everything from tree trunks to fallen logs on the ground. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMore