Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3304830SaveSaveA bend in a road cutting through a dense forest on the shore of a lake. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 595 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1736 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 9682 x 4803 px | 300 dpiSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for ChildrenSaveDownloadA bend in a road cutting through a dense forest on the shore of a lake. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMore