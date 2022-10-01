Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3305335SaveSaveBlack and white shot of yacht on sea with clear sky and sun in background. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4608 x 3072 px | 300 dpiSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for ChildrenSaveDownloadBlack and white shot of yacht on sea with clear sky and sun in background. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMore