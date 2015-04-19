rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3305488Cranes on top of buildings. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons.Save

Cranes on top of buildings. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Cranes on top of buildings. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons.

More