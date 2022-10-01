Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3305505SaveSaveHiker leaves trail of footprints in the rippling sand of the desert. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 1169 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2934 x 2857 px | 300 dpiSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for ChildrenSaveDownloadHiker leaves trail of footprints in the rippling sand of the desert. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMore