Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3305578SaveSaveThe edge of a tall narrow building with a modern facade. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 848 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2473 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5660 x 4000 px | 300 dpiSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for ChildrenSaveDownloadThe edge of a tall narrow building with a modern facade. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMore