Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3305581SaveSavePeople ride camels through the dry desert sand dunes. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2273 x 1515 px | 300 dpiSay thanks by supporting these good causesWWF SaveDownloadPeople ride camels through the dry desert sand dunes. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMore