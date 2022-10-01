Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3305616SaveSaveAn owl with big orange eyes in a green, lush setting. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 902 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2630 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4600 x 3456 px | 300 dpiSay thanks by supporting these good causesWWF SaveDownloadAn owl with big orange eyes in a green, lush setting. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMore