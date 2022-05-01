Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3305692SaveSaveRipples on the surface of a lake with a view on tall mountains. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 798 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2327 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5769 x 3836 px | 300 dpiSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for ChildrenSaveDownloadRipples on the surface of a lake with a view on tall mountains. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMore