The Metropolitan Museum of Art (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3305907SaveSaveLandscape (1856–1910) painting in high resolution by Henri-Edmond Cross. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 824 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2403 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3860 x 2650 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3860 x 2650 px | 300 dpi | 58.57 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadLandscape (1856–1910) painting in high resolution by Henri-Edmond Cross. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More