County Executive Director Nikki Onuoha and Program Technician Debra Sudeen at the Farm Service Agency Royal Palm Beach Florida Service Center, visit the Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative of Florida, in Belle Glade.

Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative of Florida is comprised of 42 small to medium-sized member farms that grow sugarcane on approximately 70,000 acres of what is among the most fertile and productive farmland in America, located in the Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA).



USDA/FPAC photo by Preston Keres. Original public domain image from Flickr