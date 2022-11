USDA Rural Development announced a $3.8 million investment in broadband infrastructure through the ReConnect pilot program on Monday, November 4, 2019.

Held at the Triplett Volunteer Fire Department in the service area for Mecklenburg Electric and Empower Broadband, the investment will impact 1,254 households, 4 educational facilities, and 2 critical community facilities spread over 158 square miles in Brunswick County in Southern Virginia. Original public domain image from Flickr