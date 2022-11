Reciprocating cutter bar of a combine harvester are similar to the a hedge trimmer, but much bigger; above the cutter is a reel that helps guide the cut plants dow onto the dual conveyors behind the cutter bar, at the Schirmer Farms in Batesville, TX, on October 29, 2020.

For more information, please go to the album description at flic.kr/s/aHsmRZw7Bb.



USDA Media by Lance Cheung. Original public domain image from Flickr