Refrigerated seed storage at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) North Dakota Plant Materials Center (NDPMC) in Bismarck, ND, on March 15, 2015.

Seed in NDPMC cooler is made available to commercial seed growers and conservation nurseries for the production of NDPMC plant releases. This released material has been developed and tested for conservation plantings in the Northern Great Plains and Upper Midwest Regions.



NDPMC has provided plant solutions for the diverse landscapes and for more than 50 years in North Dakota, South Dakota, and Minnesota. The Center offers technical assistance for native landscaping, windbreaks, revegetating saline-alkaline soils, improving the productivity of range and pasture lands, enhancing wildlife habitat and wetlands, and enhancing native prairie ecosystems. NDPMC has released over 40 improved conservation plants including varieties of blue grama, buffalograss, western wheatgrass, purple prairie clover, narrow-leaved coneflower, stiff sunflower, silver buffaloberry, black chokeberry, hybrid plum, and intermediate pubescent wheatgrass. A partnership with the North Dakota Association of Soil Conservation Districts has provided the 60-acre site for NDPMC operations since 1954. The NDASCD Lincoln-Oakes Nurseries provides the nursery operations.



USDA Photo by Lance Cheung. Original public domain image from Flickr