U.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)
Public Domain
Washington Chinese Traditional Orchestra’s Huilan Chen gives a solo performance of “Gao Shan Liu shui” and “Yi zu Wu qu” on the Guzheng, an ancient type of musical instrument, during the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Asian Pacific American Heritage Month Observance, at the USDA headquarters, Whitten Building patio, in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, May 23, 2013.

This year’s theme is “Building leadership; Embracing the Cultural Values and Inclusions.” USDA Photo by Lance Cheung. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree U.S. Government Image

View License

