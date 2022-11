Pre-dawn light shows the smoke that has come into the Incident Command Post campgrounds in Hailey, ID, on Tuesday, Aug 20, 2013.

Wldlands firefighters have come from across the nation to fight the Beaver Creek Fire. The day shift are ready at their nearby vehicles (left), to begin their 12-hour work day. Add breakfast, dinner and transportation times, they face long days dedicated to fighting of this fire.



USDA Photo by Lance Cheung. Original public domain image from Flickr