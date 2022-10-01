Farmers in Rockingham County, Virginia spread poultry litter in their fields on September 9, 2008 following guidelines established by the Virginia Poultry Waste Management Act of 1999.

These farmers are participating in the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS) Chesapeake Bay Watershed Initiative (CBWI). CBWI is voluntarily program that farmers, ranchers and forestland owners install conservation practices on hundreds of thousands of acres annually to help support rural economies, protect wildlife habitat and improve water quality in the Chesapeake Bay Watershed. USDA photo by Bob Nichols.



. Original public domain image from Flickr