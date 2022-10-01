Focus: HOPE is a local agency located in Detroit, Michigan that operates the Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP) in a client choice model so that participants can select the foods they want in each food category.

CSFP works to improve the health of low-income persons at least 60 years of age by supplementing their diets with nutritious U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Foods.



USDA distributes both food and administrative funds to participating States and Indian Tribal Organizations to operate CSFP. State agencies distribute CSFP food to public and nonprofit private local agencies. Local agencies determine the eligibility of applicants, distribute the foods, and provide nutrition education.



