Workers harvest peanuts for Rick Davis Farms outside of Quitman, Georgia.

Rick Davis Farms has received $272,550 in direct Farm Ownership loans to purchase real estate and a pivot irrigation system as well as several direct annual and term operating loans from U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) over the years to support his operation.



Davis receives cost share assistance from Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS) under the Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP) for cover crops and other enhancements.



Davis also participates in the Multi Peril Crop Insurance program to insure his crops with the backing of Risk Management Agency (RAM).



Photo by Preston Keres



. Original public domain image from Flickr